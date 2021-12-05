The NFL World Reacts to Kyler Murray’s Kyler Murray’s Kyler Murray’s Kyler Murray’s Kyler Murray’s Kyle

Kyler Murray, it’s great to see you back.

For the first two months of the regular season, the NFL MVP frontrunner will reportedly return to the field on Sunday afternoon.

Murray, who has been out with an ankle injury for several weeks, is expected to return to the field on Sunday alongside star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Murray and Hopkins will both be in the lineup on Sunday, according to Kliff Kingsbury, who announced it on Sunday morning.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kyler Murray News

