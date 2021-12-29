The NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s Exciting News From Wednesday

The NFL Community Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s Exciting News From Wednesday

Lamar Jackson, the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, has missed the last two games due to an ankle injury, and the team has struggled without him.

The news on Wednesday, on the other hand, was a lot brighter.

Jackson is returning to practice, though in a limited capacity, according to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who told reporters on Wednesday.

It will be Jackson’s first time on the field since December 12.

In Jackson’s absence, Baltimore has dropped back-to-back games and is on a four-game losing streak.

They’ve lost their lead in the AFC North title race and now sit in second place.

Ravens fans, understandably, are ecstatic about the news.

The majority of them are excited for Jackson’s rumored return.

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Promising Lamar Jackson News

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Promising Lamar Jackson News