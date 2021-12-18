The NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s News From Friday

The NFL Community Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s News From Friday

The Baltimore Ravens have been quietly dealing with some concerning news about star quarterback Lamar Jackson during an absolutely insane week for the NFL.

The Ravens’ final injury report of the week listed the 2019 NFL MVP as “questionable.”

Due to an ankle injury, Jackson did not practice this week.

In most cases, “questionable” means that a player has a 50/50 chance of playing.

However, after missing an entire week of practice, few players are ever listed as such.

This latest news has understandably concerned and upset Ravens fans.

Many have already admitted that without him, they have no chance of beating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday:

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Lamar Jackson News

Why even list Lamar as questionable? He hasn’t practiced this week and even if he’s looking better, giving him an extra weak to heal up won’t hurt us at all. https://t.co/1Fl3IfWQVx — Todd The Fox (@ToddFoxtrot) December 17, 2021

This makes my stomach hurt every week https://t.co/Z9ycdRnJBw — Oliver North (@TrapO_Holic) December 17, 2021