Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s News From Thursday

0
By on Sports

The NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s News On Thursday

Lamar Jackson was not on the practice field when the Baltimore Ravens took the field earlier today.

Jackson is still out due to a sprained ankle.

Since December 12, the 2019 NFL MVP hasn’t played or practiced.

It’s unlikely that Jackson will be able to play this Sunday if he doesn’t get any work in during Friday’s session.

As a result, backup Tyler Huntley, who performed admirably in Jackson’s absence last weekend, is set to start a crucial divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Although the Ravens’ situation isn’t ideal, Huntley has the ability to make Baltimore fans–and his fantasy owners–happy.

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Lamar Jackson News

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Lamar Jackson News

Comments are closed.