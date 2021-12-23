The NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s News From Thursday

The NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s News On Thursday

Lamar Jackson was not on the practice field when the Baltimore Ravens took the field earlier today.

Jackson is still out due to a sprained ankle.

Since December 12, the 2019 NFL MVP hasn’t played or practiced.

It’s unlikely that Jackson will be able to play this Sunday if he doesn’t get any work in during Friday’s session.

As a result, backup Tyler Huntley, who performed admirably in Jackson’s absence last weekend, is set to start a crucial divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Although the Ravens’ situation isn’t ideal, Huntley has the ability to make Baltimore fans–and his fantasy owners–happy.

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Lamar Jackson News

Definitely not a great sign that Lamar Jackson can play Sunday. Likely won’t know for sure until the day of, but another DNP tomorrow and it’s hard to believe he plays. https://t.co/FWhX6LZoXY — Ebony Bird (@Ebony_Bird) December 23, 2021

a take so hot it’ll warm your freezing house Christmas weekend: Tyler Huntley, right now, is not that much of a drop off from Lamar Jackson (who was playing poorly) https://t.co/ijuy2sN8v6 — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 23, 2021

Especially with Taysom Hill unlikely to play, Huntley would be a good pivot for those looking for QB’s this week if Jackson can’t go. https://t.co/YzP5BXP1as — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 23, 2021

stop it — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) December 23, 2021