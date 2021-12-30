The NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s News On Thursday

Lamar Jackson’s injury woes continue into Week 17 for the star quarterback.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Ravens’ quarterback was absent yet again on Thursday, just one day after returning to practice with a noticeable limp.

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Lamar Jackson News

One day after limping through his limited practice, Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson is not present for the start of today’s practice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2021