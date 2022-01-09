The NFL World Reacts To Laura Rutledge’s Saturday Performance

Laura Rutledge is one of the best in the business, and she proved it yet again on Saturday.

The veteran college football and NFL host was on the sidelines for the Chiefs’ Week 18 matchup against the Broncos on Saturday.

Rutledge, who began her career as a college football sideline reporter, now hosts daily NFL programming for ESPN. On Saturday, she worked the Chiefs-Broncos game.

The fans were blown away.

NFL World Reacts To What Laura Rutledge Did On Saturday

Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) is on the sidelines for Chiefs-Broncos, the versatile commentator’s 4th #NFL game assignment. Her 3rd NFL game, filling in for @saltersl, kicked off a 2-week stretch (Dec 27 – Jan 10) which included #CFBPlayoff, studio hosting & continues to Indy! pic.twitter.com/TbV3J1qM0U — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 8, 2022

Yesterdays Price is Not Todays https://t.co/c9phVlQxVK — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) January 9, 2022