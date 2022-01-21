The NFL World Reacts To Leonard Fournette’s News From Friday

The NFL Community Reacts To Leonard Fournette’s News From Friday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some encouraging news about running back Leonard Fournette on Friday morning.

Last weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles seemed to indicate that “Playoff Lenny” would be back on the field.

However, he was forced to sit out that game due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the final weeks of the regular season.

However, it appears that Fournette will be back on the field for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fournette should play this weekend, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport allowed for the possibility of a setback, which could keep Playoff Lenny off the field.

He appeared to be confident, however, that the Buccaneers will be able to keep their No. 1 quarterback.

This weekend, there will only be one running back.

Buccaneers fans, understandably, were overjoyed.

“Underdog Buccaneers,” one fan said, despite the fact that the Buccaneers were three-point favorites entering the game.

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Leonard Fournette News

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Leonard Fournette News