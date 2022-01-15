The NFL World Reacts To Leonard Fournette’s News From Saturday

The NFL Community Reacts To Leonard Fournette’s News From Saturday

For Sunday’s Wild Card round game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without their top backfield weapon.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed on Saturday that the Buccaneers would not activate Leonard Fournette in time for their first playoff matchup.

“Rookie running back Leonard Fournette will not be activated by today’s 4 p.m. deadline,” Schefter tweeted.

“He won’t play against the Eagles on Sunday.”

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Leonard Fournette News

Buccaneers are not activating RB Leonard Fournette by today’s 4 pm deadline and he will not play Sunday vs. the Eagles, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2022

No. 2 RB Ronald Jones is out too. https://t.co/Om4CgizFRQ — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) January 15, 2022

Bucs down another key offensive player. https://t.co/WqGOBNRJVN — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 15, 2022

No Playoff Lenny and no RoJo for Tampa Bay. Ke’Shawn Vaughn will likely get the start at RB with Le’Veon Bell serving as the backup and Gio Bernard coming in on third downs. https://t.co/chRnCBVyIc — Kenny Morales (@KennyMoralesTV) January 15, 2022