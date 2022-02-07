Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL World Reacts To Lovie Smith’s Surprising News

0
By on Sports

The NFL World Reacts To Lovie Smith’s Surprising News

On Sunday night, the Houston Texans had a surprising leader in their head coaching search: Lovie Smith.

While it appeared that either Josh McCown or Brian Flores would win the job earlier on Sunday, new reports suggest that it may be Smith’s to lose.

Smith served as the team’s associate head coach in 2021, having previously coached the Chicago Bears and the University of Illinois.

He has reportedly emerged as a leading contender for the position of head coach.

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Lovie Smith News

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Lovie Smith News

Comments are closed.