The NFL World Reacts To Lovie Smith’s Surprising News

On Sunday night, the Houston Texans had a surprising leader in their head coaching search: Lovie Smith.

While it appeared that either Josh McCown or Brian Flores would win the job earlier on Sunday, new reports suggest that it may be Smith’s to lose.

Smith served as the team’s associate head coach in 2021, having previously coached the Chicago Bears and the University of Illinois.

He has reportedly emerged as a leading contender for the position of head coach.

Texans have included Lovie Smith in their discussions all along, but his candidacy as head coach has gained steam in recent days, per source. https://t.co/fo8Vll4lFl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2022

Lovie Smith, #Texans associate head coach and defensive coordinator, is in discussions with team officials about potentially becoming the franchise’s next head coach. According to sources Smith has been involved in talks with the Texans throughout the search process about him… pic.twitter.com/nBhP9IcknS — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) February 7, 2022

Lovie Smith is a legitimately better coaching option than Josh McCown — Payton (@paytonisnotroll) February 7, 2022

Didn’t see that coming with Lovie Smith. Good for him. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) February 7, 2022