The NFL World Reacts To Major Patriots Injury News

The New England Patriots had a major injury scare just a few days ago in their season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

Christian Barmore, a rookie defensive lineman, was carted off the field with what appeared to be a serious injury.

The Patriots appeared to be significantly short-handed heading into a crucial playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

However, the most recent information on Barmore suggests that he may be able to play this weekend.

According to Andrew Callahan of the Patriots, Barmore returned to practice “without any sign of limitation.”

The news about Barmore, of course, elicited ecstatic responses from fans.

They’re hoping that the news about Kyle Dugger and Jaime Collins this week goes in the same direction.

“It’s playoff time, so who knows, and I wouldn’t trust the official practice designations…But the fact that Barmore is even on the field is a good sign, given that he was carted off only three days ago.”

“In the middle of their defense, Dugger and Collins are very important players,” one fan said.

