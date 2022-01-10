The NFL Community Reacts To A Major Patriots Injury

﻿The NFL World Reacts To Major Patriots Injury News

The New England Patriots were defeated by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon to end the regular season in 2021.

Despite missing out on the AFC East title, New England is still in the playoffs after earning a Wild Card berth in the conference.

On Sunday afternoon, the Patriots may have lost more than just a game (and a division).

Bill Belichick’s team, meanwhile, suffered a major injury setback.

Christian Barmore, a standout defender, was forced to leave Sunday’s loss with an apparent injury.

It’s unclear whether he’ll be eligible for the playoffs.

NFL WORLD REACTS TO SIGNIFICANT PATRIOTS INJURY NEWS

#Patriots standout DT Christian Barmore, who was carted off today, will have an MRI on his knee tomorrow, source said. The initial exams were promising, indicating no major injury. As we’ve seen, the MRI could tell a different story, but at first glance there is some good news.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022