The NFL World Reacts to Mark Ingram’s Mark Ingram’s Mark Ingram’s Mark Ingram’s Mark Ingram’s Mark

Saints running back Mark Ingram returned to practice on Friday after missing Week 14’s win over the New York Jets due to a positive drug test.

He was also activated from the team’s reserveCOVID-19 list in conjunction with his return.

The midseason addition is expected to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Ingram appears to be ecstatic to be back in the game, based on his comments after returning to the practice field.

“I was just waiting,” the backup RB told Luke Johnson of Nola.com. “I just quarantined, tried my best not to spread, tried my best not to see anybody.”

I was just hoping to rejoin the team.

When I was unable to play on Sunday, I became enraged.

I was enraged when I awoke on Sunday.

“However, it’s a part of the situation we’re in right now.”

The return of Mark Ingram drew praise from fans across the league.

“Sunday night’s 60-yard dash is on the way.

One Saints fan wrote: “First drive.”

