The NFL World Reacts To Matt Rhule’s News From Saturday

The NFL Community Reacts To Matt Rhule’s News From Saturday

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan’s head coach, is reportedly considering a move to the NFL.

And if that happens, a current NFL head coach may make the polar opposite decision.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule could be “at the top of the list” of candidates to succeed Harbaugh if he leaves Ann Arbor.

“Legislative sources indicated that Panthers’ embattled head coach Matt Rhule would be at the top of that list,” La Canfora wrote, “with Rhule already considering several college options this past season, and with him firmly on the hot seat with owner David Tepper for 2022 after receiving an eventual vote of confidence from ownership.”

