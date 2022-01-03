The NFL World Reacts To Michelle Tafoya’s Michelle Tafoya’s Michelle Tafoya’s Michelle Tafoya’s

The NFL Community Reacts To Michelle Tafoya’s Announcement On Sunday
The Green Bay Packers are playing the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, but Michelle Tafoya, a long-time sideline reporter, is not on the air.
As previously reported by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Tafoya, a veteran of the sports reporting game, will be off tonight.
After this season, Tafoya will leave NBC’s Sunday Night Football for good.
The three games that Tafoya has taken off were not coincidentally bad-weather sites of Baltimore, Seattle and Green Bay. She will also miss Jan. 2 in Green Bay. While SNF is only 18-plus weeks, it has allowed her to be at home on these weekends.
NBC has not decided on Tafoya’s replacement, but Kathryn Tappen is the clear leading candidate. Tappen has been on the sideline when Tafoya has been off.
Michele Tafoya is off tonight, as detailed here.https://t.co/4UYQT16wuV
— Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 3, 2022
NBC Sports PR says this Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and WFT will be Michelle Tafoya 300th NFL regular-season game as s sideline reporter – a primetime NFL record.
Teams she’s had the most:
Dallas Cowboys: 45
Green Bay Packers: 42
New England Patriots: 37
— Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) December 22, 2021