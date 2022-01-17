The NFL World Reacts To Mike Mayock’s Latest News

The NFL Community Reacts To Mike Mayock’s Latest Developments

The Las Vegas Raiders raised a lot of eyebrows earlier today when reports surfaced that they’ve begun interviewing general manager candidates while still under contract with Mike Mayock.

However, we now know that it was simply a case of them getting ahead of the game.

Mayock will not be retained as the team’s general manager, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Mayock’s time with the team is coming to an end after only three seasons.

It’s unusual for an NFL general manager to be fired after leading a playoff team to the playoffs.

However, the 2021 season (and Mayock’s tenure) were unique in and of themselves.

Fans of the NFL, particularly Raiders fans, aren’t surprised that he’s leaving.

Mayock made a name for himself as an NFL Draft analyst, but he was frequently contacted about players in the three drafts he oversaw.

NFL World Reacts To Latest Mike Mayock News

Not as if he ever stood a chance with Gruden running personnel, and the franchise looking for a clean sweep. https://t.co/VXncJnsiYX — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 17, 2022

I think we all saw this coming; they should have chosen not to retain him when he took Clelin Ferrell with the 4th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, considering they likely could have selected him in the 2nd Round. — TimThousand (@thousand_tim) January 17, 2022

I like Mayock, but a clean slate was needed. https://t.co/nb4G6XC5ad — Dickie G (@RichDevall) January 17, 2022