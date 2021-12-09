The NFL World Reacts To Mike McCarthy’s Today Remarks

The NFL World Reacts To Mike McCarthy’s Today’s Remarks

Mike McCarthy, the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, appears to be optimistic about his team’s chances this week.

“We’re going to win this game,” McCarthy said of Sunday’s Week 14 game against the Washington Football Team.

That is something I am certain of.”

A bold statement like this is bound to elicit strong reactions from both sides.

Some fans admired the coach’s belief in his team.

One fan wrote, “This is the energy that’s required.”

NFL World Reacts To What Mike McCarthy Said Today

NFL World Reacts To What Mike McCarthy Said Today