The NFL World Reacts To Mike Zimmer’s Sunday Remarks

The NFL Community Reacts To Mike Zimmer’s Sunday Remarks

Mike Zimmer acted like a man who had already handed in his two-week notice following the Vikings’ 37-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday night.

After backup quarterback Sean Mannion left the game for a few plays due to hand cramps, Zimmer and the Vikings got a brief look at third-string quarterback Kellen Mond during Sunday night’s game.

Zimmer didn’t like what he saw, despite the limited action.

The Vikings have nothing to play for in the regular-season finale next weekend.

Given the circumstances, fans believe Mond will be seen for a longer period of time.

Zimmer doesn’t seem to have that strategy in mind.

When asked if he plans to play Mond next week, the Vikings head coach responded bluntly.

NFL World Reacts To What Mike Zimmer Said On Sunday

NFL World Reacts To What Mike Zimmer Said On Sunday

“Do you want to see Kellen Mond next week?” “Not particularly.” Mike Zimmer is stone cold pic.twitter.com/KI1usresi7 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 3, 2022

Kellen Mond: Not leaving the bench any time soon. https://t.co/lBRTcZXlSP — Benchwarmer Brew (@BenchwarmerBrew) January 3, 2022

Thought Mond got drafted way too high but this is just unnecessary and uncalled for. Makes me feel more grateful that we have a HC who picks his players up and challenges them to be better, not hang them out to dry in front of the media. https://t.co/T8GSXvjNVr — Antony Fitzpatrick #OnePride #RoweRevolution (@SpireiteFitzy) January 3, 2022

Just fire Nagy and Zimmer into the sun before Sunday’s clown show https://t.co/BwtpDiazVW — Joe Ostrowski (@JoeOstrowski) January 3, 2022