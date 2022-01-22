The NFL World Reacts To Nick Bosa’s News From Friday

The NFL Community Reacts To Nick Bosa’s News From Friday

Nick Bosa is ready to play in the divisional round this weekend.

There was some concern heading into the week that the two-time Pro Bowler would be unable to play on Saturday night due to what appeared to be a serious head injury suffered during the 49ers’ Wild Card win over Dallas.

The Niners cleared Bosa from concussion protocol on Friday evening, just over 24 hours before San Francisco’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Going into tomorrow night, he has no injury designation.

