Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL World Reacts To Nickelodeon’s NSFW Moment

0
By on Sports

The NFL World Reacts To A NSFW Nickelodeon Moment

On Nickelodeon’s simulcast of an NFL wild card game, we got an “F-bomb” for the second year in a row.

Last year, it was Cordarrelle Patterson of the Chicago Bears who questioned an official’s decision, asking, “What the f–k?”

This year’s winner was 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Kittle appeared to be unhappy with his individual block, or he tweaked something during the play.

Whatever the reason, he let out a very audible “F–k” as the down came to a close.

NFL World Reacts To NSFW Moment On Nickelodeon

NFL World Reacts To NSFW Moment On Nickelodeon

Comments are closed.