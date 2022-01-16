The NFL World Reacts To Nickelodeon’s NSFW Moment

The NFL World Reacts To A NSFW Nickelodeon Moment

On Nickelodeon’s simulcast of an NFL wild card game, we got an “F-bomb” for the second year in a row.

Last year, it was Cordarrelle Patterson of the Chicago Bears who questioned an official’s decision, asking, “What the f–k?”

This year’s winner was 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Kittle appeared to be unhappy with his individual block, or he tweaked something during the play.

Whatever the reason, he let out a very audible “F–k” as the down came to a close.

NFL World Reacts To NSFW Moment On Nickelodeon

George Kittle dropping an F-bomb on Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/zEEWPvPqQ2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2022

Somebody tell George Kittle this is a kids broadcast 🤣pic.twitter.com/B7Mw5ICMNs — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 16, 2022

The People’s Tight End, giving the kids what they want. https://t.co/UQIoccdxWG — TWDTV (@TWDTV1) January 16, 2022

George Kittle forgot this program was rated PG😅 pic.twitter.com/SEXJGqi7Vc — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 16, 2022

every year someone has to 💯💯 https://t.co/CXQ0rLB8d3 — Cameron 🐻⬇️ (@cpalmiter03) January 16, 2022

A Tradition like no other, back to back fucks on Nickelodeon. Happened last year in the Saints vs Bears game 😂😂 https://t.co/Fzofwhea2P — Dame Söze (@dsc72478) January 16, 2022