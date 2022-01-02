The NFL World Reacts To N’Keal Harry’s News From Sunday

The NFL Community Reacts to N’Keal Harry’s Injury on Sunday

On Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots made a notable wide receiver a healthy scratch.

N’Keal Harry, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, has been declared a healthy scratch for today’s game against Jacksonville.

Harry, a 24-year-old Arizona State football player, was drafted first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

On the season, the former first-round NFL Draft pick has 12 catches for 184 yards.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s N’Keal Harry News

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s N’Keal Harry News

WR N’Keal Harry is inactive today. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 2, 2022