The NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr.’s Odell Beckham Jr.’s Odell Beckham Jr.’s Odell Beckham Jr.’s Odell Beckham Jr.’s Odell Beckham Jr.’s Odell Beckham Jr.’s Odell Beckham Jr.’s Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Odell Beckham Jr.’s Odell Beckham Jr.’s Odell Beckham Jr.’s Odell Beckham Jr.’s Odell Beckham Jr.’s Odell Beckham Jr.’s Odell Beckham Jr.’s Odell Beckham Jr.’s Odell Beckham Jr

The Los Angeles Rams dominated the Arizona Cardinals from the start, winning 34-11.

In the victory, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr had one of his best games of the year.

He had four receptions for 54 yards, including one for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Odell celebrates his victory by taking a drug test, of course.

The star wide receiver shared a photo on Instagram of a message from the NFL informing him that he’d been chosen for a PES test.

Fans took to social media this afternoon to mock the NFL for the way it tests players – usually after a big game.

“Lmao, this is just a sign you balled out now,” one fan joked.