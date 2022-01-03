The NFL World Reacts To OJ Simpson’s Sunday Statement

The NFL Community Reacts To OJ Simpson’s Sunday Remarks

When OJ Simpson criticizes your behavior on social media, you know things aren’t going well for you.

Antonio Brown announced his retirement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

At MetLife Stadium in North Jersey, the former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before storming off the field shirtless.

The Buccaneers went on to win 28-24 against the Jets, and following the game, head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown’s departure from the team.

Brown’s behavior elicited a single response from former NFL running back OJ Simpson.

“Inexcusable!” he exclaimed.

