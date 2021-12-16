The NFL World Reacts to President Biden’s Today Remarks

The NFL World Reacts To Today’s Statement By Vice President Joe Biden

President Biden has become embroiled in the Aaron Rodgers saga.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was fined earlier this season for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Rodgers had told the media that he had been “immunized” against the virus, but he had not been.

Rodgers was widely chastised for appearing to deceive the public, despite his claims that he never lied to anyone.

Rodgers said of his press conferences, “First and foremost, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference.”

“It was a witch hunt across the league at the time, where everyone in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t, and what that meant, and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, and what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision and they shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information,” he said.

“And my plan at the time was to claim that I had been immunized.”

It wasn’t a ruse or a deception in any way.

It was the truth, and I’ll get to the immunization process in a moment.

If someone had followed up on my declaration that I’d been immunized, I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-Earther.’

‘I am a critical thinker.’

Rodgers, who is still unvaccinated, received a message from President Barack Obama on Wednesday.

NFL World Reacts To What President Biden Said Today

Biden jokes with a Packers fan about Aaron Rodgers while touring tornado damage in Kentucky: “Tell that quarterback he’s gotta get the vaccine.” pic.twitter.com/VSWqHjkRbG — The Recount (@therecount) December 15, 2021

President Biden has a message for Aaron Rodgers: https://t.co/kFXuESUvlr — Emilee Fannon (@Emilee_Fannon) December 15, 2021