The NFL World Reacts To Randall Cobb’s News From Thursday

The NFL Community Reacts to Randall Cobb’s Injury on Thursday

Just in time for the playoffs, one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets returns.

Randall Cobb, a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, was officially activated from injured reserve on Thursday.

Cobb tore a variety of muscles in his abdomen earlier this season.

He had to have core muscle surgery as a result.

Cobb had 28 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns before suffering an injury.

In Matt LaFleur’s offense, he was proving to be an excellent role player.

Packers fans are feeling very confident heading into the team’s divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers now that Cobb is back and ready to play.

“For y’all, it’s over,” a Packers fan tweeted.

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Randall Cobb News

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Randall Cobb News

Officially official. COBB IS BACK, BABY! 😍 https://t.co/wOn1CcrI6Z — Wendi Hansen (@WendiLooHoo3) January 20, 2022