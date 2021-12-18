The NFL World Reacts To Rex Ryan’s Monday Statement

Reactions to Rex Ryan’s Monday Statement

Rex Ryan, a former NFL head coach who now works as an ESPN analyst, is trending on Twitter for what he said about Aaron Rodgers on Monday morning.

During the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, the starting quarterback admitted that his toe injury had gotten a little worse.

Rodgers, who has avoided toe surgery in the past, said a procedure could be an option in the future, depending on the severity of the injury.

On Monday morning, Ryan, the former head coach of the Jets and Bills, had a remark.

Ryan joked, “I’m a toe expert.”

NFL World Reacts To What Rex Ryan Said On Monday

Rex Ryan: “I’m a toe expert.” 😂pic.twitter.com/EdRkZNQk2p — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 13, 2021

Early line of the week.

“I’m a toe expert.” – Rex Ryan on Aaron Rodgers’ injury issue. — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) December 13, 2021

Rex Ryan calling himself a “toe expert” was the laugh that I needed this morning pic.twitter.com/nRtFIawdlQ — *clever nickname* (@VChon_) December 13, 2021

Rex Ryan just said ‘I am no toe expert’ on live television and @Realrclark25 laughed so hard he had to walk off the set and it was an incredible as you could imagine — Nick (@Nick_Wojton) December 13, 2021