The NFL World Reacts To Rex Ryan’s Monday Statement

Rex Ryan, a former NFL head coach who now works as an ESPN analyst, is trending on Twitter for what he said about Aaron Rodgers on Monday morning.

During the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, the starting quarterback admitted that his toe injury had gotten a little worse.

Rodgers, who has avoided toe surgery in the past, said a procedure could be an option in the future, depending on the severity of the injury.

On Monday morning, Ryan, the former head coach of the Jets and Bills, had a remark.

Ryan joked, “I’m a toe expert.”

