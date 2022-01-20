The NFL World Reacts To Roger Goodell’s News On Wednesday

The NFL playoffs’ Divisional Round will begin with a full weekend of action in just two days.

The Tennessee Titans will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC, while the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills in the NFC.

The Green Bay Packers will face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC North, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC South.

With a full slate of games this weekend, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had plenty of options.

Goodell is expected to attend Cincinnati’s game against Tennessee, according to Bengals insider Geoff Hobson.

The Titans’ fans were surprised to learn that Goodell would attend one of their games, given the team’s lack of national attention.

One fan joked, “Does he know Nashville exists?”

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Roger Goodell News

He actually knows Nashville exists? https://t.co/uEfL4sxT2T — Denzell (@Denzell_Of_NSH) January 20, 2022