The NFL World Reacts To Rumors Of A Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson Trade Rumors Draw Reaction From Around The NFL

Russell Wilson could be a big mover this offseason in the NFL.

Wilson has been a member of the Seattle Seahawks since his draft in 2012.

He’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since then, appearing in two Super Bowls and winning one of them.

The Seahawks beat the Broncos 43-8 in 2014, before falling to the Patriots in the Super Bowl the following year.

Wilson is coming off a dreadful season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Nothing went according to plan, as he was sidelined for part of the season due to a finger injury, and the team finished 7-10.

On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss Wilson’s future in Seattle.

He did not dismiss the possibility.

“I’m not saying he’ll leave Seattle for good, but he wants to consider his options.”

Rapoport stated, “I wouldn’t rule out a trade.”

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Trade Rumors

Russell Wilson put on a clinic last night Ian. “I’m not saying he’s definitely gonna leave Seattle but he wants to look around at his options.. I wouldn’t rule out a trade” ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE#Seahawkspic.twitter.com/cDARjK9iSq — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 4, 2022

QBs like Russ and Rodgers don’t want to be the bad guys because they’ve built up so much good will with fans. They want to make it seem either mutual or like the team’s decision. https://t.co/HsXaAAjNSz — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) February 6, 2022

Rapsheet stop lying challenge https://t.co/fFk9QLzhDO — Vinsanity (@beefcake_180) February 5, 2022

The rest of @RapSheet‘s quote: “… it has to be a no brainer and they have to have an answer to the next question as well.” Pete Carroll is 71. He isn’t about to start a massive rebuild. Sounds like a team will have to pay up and the Seahawks would want a QB. https://t.co/NvsctLeLTB — Joe (R-E-L-A-X) Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) February 4, 2022

🙄give it up. Nothing happening this off season. https://t.co/02uLR1zYa0 — SugarShane (@smsugar40) February 4, 2022

God please make this stop he’s not getting traded this year, — JohnnyZee32 (@JohnnyZee32) February 5, 2022

Translation: nobody knows anything besides speculation — A (@atr01100) February 4, 2022