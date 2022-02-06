Trending
The NFL World Reacts To Rumors Of A Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson could be a big mover this offseason in the NFL.

Wilson has been a member of the Seattle Seahawks since his draft in 2012.

He’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since then, appearing in two Super Bowls and winning one of them.

The Seahawks beat the Broncos 43-8 in 2014, before falling to the Patriots in the Super Bowl the following year.

Wilson is coming off a dreadful season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Nothing went according to plan, as he was sidelined for part of the season due to a finger injury, and the team finished 7-10.

On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss Wilson’s future in Seattle.

He did not dismiss the possibility.

“I’m not saying he’ll leave Seattle for good, but he wants to consider his options.”

Rapoport stated, “I wouldn’t rule out a trade.”

