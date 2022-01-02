The NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson’s News From Sunday

The NFL Community Reacts To Russell Wilson’s Victory On Sunday

The Russell Wilson 2022 countdown has begun.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, this could be the star quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks’ final home game.

Wilson admitted earlier this week that he had considered it.

Wilson said, “I know you guys asked Bobby (Wagner) about, could this be your last game, and all that.”

“I know for myself, I’m hoping this isn’t my last game (in Seattle), but I also know it won’t be my last game in the NFL, so I’m just focused on today and getting better.”

That’s my focus, that’s my goal; I adore this city and this moment, and I adore these guys, so we have to make sure we improve today.

That’s all that matters.”

The Seattle Seahawks’ home finale Sunday could potentially be the last time Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson work together at Lumen Field.https://t.co/o1qQHnWbd7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2022

Remember, it was Schefter to whom Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, released a stunning statement last year, after Wilson not-so-subtly aired grievances to Dan Patrick and sparked widespread talk of Wilson wanting out. Rodgers told Schefter, on the record, that Wilson wants to stay in Seattle, but that he’d waive his no-trade clause for the Raiders, Bears, Cowboys, or Saints. The all-in move supposedly sparked an effort by the Bears to wrest Wilson from the Seahawks, but Seattle held firm.

.@getnickwright on Russell Wilson saying he hopes this isn’t his last home game in Seattle: “Russell has a no-trade clause and the Seahawks don’t want to trade him. The only reason we’ve talked about this is because he started this fire.” pic.twitter.com/6iuWe7J3Bc — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 31, 2021