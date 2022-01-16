The NFL World Reacts To Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Photo From Saturday

Ryan Fitzpatrick may be the starter in Washington, but his career really took off in Buffalo.

And he showed his love for the Bills in a way that only he could during yesterday’s playoff game.

Fitzpatrick was in attendance for the Bills’ rout of their division rivals, the Patriots, yesterday.

But, like many Bills fans, he decided to remove his shirt as the team began to dominate in the frigid temperatures.

Fitzpatrick’s photo of him posing with a young man has gone viral.

He’s wearing gloves, a winter cap, and a pair of pants, but from his chin to his waist, he’s only covered in body hair.

NFL fans adore Fitzpatrick’s dedication to the Bills and the photo itself.

The photo has gone viral, with many fans praising him for his audacity:

If this pic is real— 2022 is off to a great start. https://t.co/w2JduPa83x — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 16, 2022

Local hero. National treasure.💙❤️ — quinn’s human (@Dibbs2k) January 16, 2022

The Beard Fitzpatrick is a true Mafia member…he went SHIRTLESS! https://t.co/WjXCYIQbtM — Dawn Keith (@dawn_keith) January 16, 2022