The NFL World Reacts to Saturday’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire News

The NFL Community Reacts to Saturday’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire News

The Kansas City Chiefs released an update on running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Saturday.

He broke his collarbone the weekend before last.

The injury to Edwards-Helaire is not expected to keep him out of the season.

He is, however, ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs have added Jerick McKinnon to their 53-man roster to replace Edwards-Helaire, who will be out this Sunday.

With a hamstring injury and no game status for Week 17, he’ll be listed on the injury report.

Even though losing a versatile tailback like Edwards-Helaire is difficult, Chiefs fans are optimistic that Derrick Gore and Darrel Williams will fill the void on Sunday.

One Chiefs fan tweeted, “Williams and Gore about to go off tomorrow.”