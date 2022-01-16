Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Major Referee Development

0
By on Sports

The NFL Community Reacts To The Big Referee News From Sunday

On Saturday afternoon, the officiating crew for the Cincinnati Bengals vs.

This postseason, the Raiders’ game isn’t expected to work.

The officiating crew led by Jerome Boger is under fire for an errant whistle on Joe Burrow’s touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd.

Burrow found his Bengals wide receiver in the end zone, but a whistle appeared to be blown before the pass was thrown, giving Raiders defenders the impression that the play was over.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Referee News

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Referee News

The NFL grades officials after each game, and Boger and his crew are not expected to receive high marks for Saturday, when they ruled that a whistle occurred after Cincinnati’s Tyler Boyd caught a touchdown from Joe Burrow — although replays appeared to show otherwise.

The league usually takes officials assigned to the divisional round — not the wild-card round — to work the Super Bowl. But officials that earn high grades this weekend could and would be under consideration for the Super Bowl.

Comments are closed.