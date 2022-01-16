The NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Major Referee Development

The NFL Community Reacts To The Big Referee News From Sunday

On Saturday afternoon, the officiating crew for the Cincinnati Bengals vs.

This postseason, the Raiders' game isn't expected to work.

The officiating crew led by Jerome Boger is under fire for an errant whistle on Joe Burrow’s touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd.

Burrow found his Bengals wide receiver in the end zone, but a whistle appeared to be blown before the pass was thrown, giving Raiders defenders the impression that the play was over.

A whistle was 100% blown while the pass was in the air. If an official did that, this play is supposed to be ruled dead, per NFL rules. pic.twitter.com/PZNAKsnY81 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 15, 2022

Referee Jerome Boger and the officials from Saturday’s Raiders-Bengals game are not expected to work again this NFL postseason:https://t.co/oPdfnJxQD7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2022

The NFL grades officials after each game, and Boger and his crew are not expected to receive high marks for Saturday, when they ruled that a whistle occurred after Cincinnati’s Tyler Boyd caught a touchdown from Joe Burrow — although replays appeared to show otherwise. The league usually takes officials assigned to the divisional round — not the wild-card round — to work the Super Bowl. But officials that earn high grades this weekend could and would be under consideration for the Super Bowl.

Jerome Boger is getting the inadvertant whistle out of the newscycle by screwing up on every play. It’s called 4D chess and I’m sorry you guys can’t appreciate it. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 15, 2022