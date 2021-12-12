The NFL World Reacts To Taylor Heinicke’s Sunday Performance

The NFL Community Reacts To Taylor Heinicke’s Sunday Performance

The Washington Football Team went into Sunday’s NFC East game against the Dallas Cowboys with a chance to stake their claim in a tight division.

The first half could not have gone any worse for Taylor Heinicke and his teammates.

Washington was down 24-0 at halftime due to a slew of errors and turnovers.

Heinicke fumbled the ball twice, the first on a Randy Gregory interception and the second when he was strip sacked by Cowboys rookie pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Dorance Armstrong Jr., a Dallas defensive lineman, scooped up the loose ball and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.

Heinicke was also out of sync in the first half, in addition to the giveaways.

The seven-year veteran went 2-for-12 for 19 yards in the first two quarters while under constant pressure from the Cowboys pass rush.

He also took two sacks with him.

Heinicke’s first-half performance was the polar opposite of what the Washington Football Team required to win at FedEx Field on Sunday.

It also sparked a lot of talk about the 28-year-old quarterback, who has started in the nation’s capital for the majority of the year.

NFL World Reacts To Taylor Heinicke’s Performance Sunday

Washington 0 for 6 on 3rd down. Heinicke with a 4.9 QB rating. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 12, 2021

And a disastrous first half ends. 4 first downs; 29 total yards; 0-6 on third downs; -7 yards passing… As a few others in the press box have said, the game isn’t even as close as the score indicates…Heinicke with his worst half of the year by far. 1 INT; multiple near picks — John Keim (@john_keim) December 12, 2021

The Cowboys have touched more Heinicke passes than WFT receivers, no exaggeration. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) December 12, 2021

Heinicke last 4 weeks vs. Today pic.twitter.com/nX2brv9HPo — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) December 12, 2021

Taylor Heinicke showing some real determination out there…when it comes to throwing another INT — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) December 12, 2021