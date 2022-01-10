The NFL World Reacts to Taysom Hill’s Serious Injury

The NFL Community Reacts to Taysom Hill’s Serious Injury

The Saints picked up another injury in their season finale against the Falcons, adding to a season full of them.

Taysom Hill went out with a lisfranc injury and was replaced by Trevor Siemian.

Hill will require foot surgery and will be out indefinitely.

NFL World Reacts To Significant Taysom Hill Injury News

Sean Payton says that Taysom Hill will have to have a surgery on his Lisfranc injury — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) January 10, 2022

Saints fans drag taysom for his QB play but you can’t deny the athleticism and how hard he plays week in and out for the saints. He kept this season alive for the saints because we were on a 5 game skid. https://t.co/tUY9DbWh7N — Sydnei⚜️ (@SydNicollette) January 10, 2022

Can’t name too many injuries worse for a guy like Taysom than this https://t.co/BCfzunyGYp — The Bodhisattva (@TheToddNewberg) January 10, 2022

Brutal news for Taysom. This injury is no joke. https://t.co/1006CUDamh — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) January 10, 2022

They’ll have to repair it and then a separate procedure to remove it. https://t.co/khvpmJ1jgr — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) January 10, 2022

Let’s go ahead and get this out of the way now instead of waiting till training camp 🙂 https://t.co/jukinGz7Bc — Christopher Dunnells (@ChrisDunnells) January 10, 2022

Get it now and dont wait til June please. https://t.co/kwkg8dHz2x — Brad Huber, Pels superfan I guess? (@daybreaker) January 10, 2022