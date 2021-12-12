The NFL World Reacts To Teddy Bridgewater’s Teddy Bridgewater’s Teddy Bridgewater’s Teddy Bridgewater’s Teddy Bridgewater’s Teddy

The NFL’s World Reacts To Teddy Bridgewater’s Teddy Bridgewater’s Teddy Bridgewater’s Teddy Bridgewater’s Teddy Bridgewater’

Teddy Bridgewater, according to reports, is looking for a raise this offseason.

The veteran quarterback for the Denver Broncos is having a decent year.

Bridgewater, 29, has 2,775 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in his career.

He has a QBR of 47.4, which ranks him 22nd in the NFL.

Bridegwater is reportedly looking for a contract in the (dollar)25 million range this offseason.

“Teddy Bridgewater will be looking for a multi-year contract in the range of (dollar)25 million in the offseason, but does not believe the Broncos will be the team to give him that contract,” according to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright.

