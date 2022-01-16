The NFL World Reacts To The Bears GM News From Sunday

In their search for a new general manager, the Chicago Bears have taken a methodical approach.

They had already interviewed or requested to speak with more than ten candidates as of today.

That was before NFL Network’s Albert Breer reported that Chicago had requested an interview with Reggie McKenzie, the former Raiders general manager who is now a senior personnel executive with the Miami Dolphins.

He’s been in this position for three years.

McKenzie served as the Raiders’ general manager from 2012 to 2018.

From 1994 to 2011, he was a member of the Green Bay Packers’ linebacking corps.

It’s unclear how serious a candidate he will be with the Bears, but he’s certainly a name to keep an eye on.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Bears GM News

Amazing it took this long. https://t.co/E6nibY7JuM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022

Wish Ross would have dumped Grier and promoted McKenzie https://t.co/OkB3pRfcOO — Bobby Melendez (@BobbyFinsTalk) January 16, 2022

He got a raw deal with the Raiders. https://t.co/zZ0CtUYtqj — 🏴‍☠️ (@HellaADZ) January 16, 2022

The list grows again. https://t.co/Py0jN8c5yi — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) January 16, 2022

The Bears aren’t smart enough to do this https://t.co/SPsySAFDMs — Sam Senerchia (@s_cannoli) January 16, 2022