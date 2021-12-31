The NFL World Reacts To The Bears Quarterback News From Friday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Bears Quarterback News From Friday

On Sunday, the Chicago Bears will face the New York Giants with a different quarterback.

Andy Dalton will start in place of Justin Fields, according to head coach Matt Nagy on Friday afternoon.

Fields has been dealing with an ankle injury and is not yet fully recovered.

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Bears Quarterback News

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Bears Quarterback News

Bears’ HC Matt Nagy told reporters that QB Andy Dalton will start Sunday against the Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2021

Lmao what a clown, if Fields isn’t available, play Saint Nick Foles https://t.co/9x70rS1AKc — Erik F (@E_Forsty) December 31, 2021

Why is Nagy still a HC? https://t.co/Z38En97otG — Manuel (@mxnuel0) December 31, 2021

Lol we got a 3 quarterback rotation going on https://t.co/rfCWIC9ZOn — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) December 31, 2021

It’s not like Nick Foles actually made the Bears look competent last week or anything I swear Matt Nagy is trying to get fired https://t.co/m6quXU4Pva — Matt Tantillo (@matt_tantillo) December 31, 2021

Andy Dalton vs Mike Glennon, definitely a game ball being sent to the HOF after this one. https://t.co/amxJWrfdpo — PABearsfan (@bearsfan_pa) December 31, 2021

I would give Marc Trestman a 10 year contract if it meant that the Bears fired Nagy today. https://t.co/NRJZ8r0yb5 — Beau Rehner (@BeauRehner) December 31, 2021