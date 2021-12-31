Trending
The NFL World Reacts To The Bears Quarterback News From Friday

On Sunday, the Chicago Bears will face the New York Giants with a different quarterback.

Andy Dalton will start in place of Justin Fields, according to head coach Matt Nagy on Friday afternoon.

Fields has been dealing with an ankle injury and is not yet fully recovered.

