The NFL World Reacts To The Ben McAdoo News From Monday

The NFL World Reacts To Ben McAdoo’s News From Monday

Next season, Ben McAdoo could play a key role for an NFL team.

McAdoo will interview for the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator position on Tuesday, according to Joe Person of The Athletic.

This season, he’s working as a consultant for the Dallas Cowboys.

Former Giants head coach and current Cowboys consultant Ben McAdoo will interview for the Panthers’ offensive coordinator job Tuesday, per league sources. — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 17, 2022

Matt Rhule is just seeing how far he can take this, right? It’s performance art https://t.co/JxfOXonSex — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) January 17, 2022

Just when I thought the Panthers couldn’t stoop any lower! https://t.co/WSVB7VQLdM — Kyle (@TheRealCagey) January 17, 2022

Ah yes interview the man who’s offense became so predictable everyone knew how to stop it. https://t.co/M7HyUOKE1I — Danny “Adam Peters Guy” King (@DannyKing___) January 17, 2022

The Panthers are in the same situation the Bears were in last year. Swung and missed big on a QB, little cap space and draft picks because they doubled down on the miss. Idk what they are expecting to change with Rhule at the helm https://t.co/DhqBHLZZkM — Bears blog boy (@TommyK_NFLDraft) January 17, 2022

Why does NFL recycle the same coaches? Give somebody else a chance. https://t.co/kHHFHiK0UO — Vince Holmes Jr. 🏈 (@CoachVHolmes) January 17, 2022

Matt Rhule is the gift that keeps on giving https://t.co/taOySQHfzc — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) January 17, 2022