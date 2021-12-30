The NFL World Reacts To The Big Colts News From Thursday

The NFL Reacts To The Big Colts News From Thursday

The Indianapolis Colts may not be in command of the AFC South, but if they win out, they’ll make the playoffs.

And they’ve just received a significant offensive boost in their pursuit of that goal.

Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, announced on Thursday that wide receiver Parris Campbell has returned to practice for the first time since mid-October.

Campbell has only appeared in five games this season due to injury, having missed the majority of the year.

Throughout his three-year NFL career, the former second-round pick has been plagued by injuries.

He’s only played in 14 games in three seasons, but he’s made the most of his opportunity, catching 34 passes for 360 yards and two touchdowns.

Colts fans are ecstatic, despite his limited contributions over the previous three years.

They believe his impending return (which is expected in the next 21 days) will be a huge boost to the offense:

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Big Colts News

Jimmy with the Colts breaking some news. Campbell’s return to practice means he’s been designated to return from IR and the Colts have 21 days to elevate him to the active roster. https://t.co/hxktvq8AcO — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreSI) December 30, 2021

Need him. Bad. One guy on the roster gets open consistently in MPJ, and TY still makes plays, but other than that this receiving core needs help. If Parris can come back and stay back to be that additional deep ball threat, opens up so much more of this offense. https://t.co/fGcvccQ8kG — eli (@StruggleBusEli) December 30, 2021