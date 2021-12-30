The NFL World Reacts To The Big Colts News From Thursday

Trending
The Indianapolis Colts may not be in command of the AFC South, but if they win out, they’ll make the playoffs.

And they’ve just received a significant offensive boost in their pursuit of that goal.

Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, announced on Thursday that wide receiver Parris Campbell has returned to practice for the first time since mid-October.

Campbell has only appeared in five games this season due to injury, having missed the majority of the year.

Throughout his three-year NFL career, the former second-round pick has been plagued by injuries.

He’s only played in 14 games in three seasons, but he’s made the most of his opportunity, catching 34 passes for 360 yards and two touchdowns.

Colts fans are ecstatic, despite his limited contributions over the previous three years.

They believe his impending return (which is expected in the next 21 days) will be a huge boost to the offense:

