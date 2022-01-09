The NFL World Reacts To The Big Packers News From Sunday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Big Packers News From Sunday

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers’ roster will be bolstered significantly.

Green Bay has already clinched the No. 1 overall pick.

The Packers are the NFC’s No. 1 seed, but they plan to play their starters – at least for a while – against Detroit on Sunday.

Also set to return from injury is a key Packers player.

On Sunday morning, prior to the Week 18 game, Green Bay announced that star offensive lineman David Bakhtiari had been activated.

Green Bay tweeted, “It makes no difference how you say it… BAK IS BACK!”

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Packers News

