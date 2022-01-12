The NFL World Reacts To The Blake Bortles News From Tuesday

The NFL Community Reacts To Blake Bortles’s Injury on Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints made an intriguing decision on quarterback Blake Bortles on Tuesday afternoon.

Bortles was signed to a futures contract, which means he could be a long-term – or at least near-term – member of the team.

New Orleans is still looking for its next quarterback, and some fans are hoping it will be Bortles.

Following the news, here are some of the reactions on social media.

“I’m excited to see what Bortles does with Mike Thomas and Alvin Kamara now that the Saints have finally found their quarterback.”

“New Orleans’ future is bright,” one sarcastically stated fan.

Perhaps not in a sarcastically ironic tone?

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Blake Bortles News

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Blake Bortles News

Saints have finally found their QB. Can’t wait to see what Bortles does with Mike Thomas and Alvin Kamara. The future is bright in New Orleans https://t.co/W6janFyVJe — Cary (@Cary_MakinMoves) January 11, 2022

It is shocking that Mike Glennon keeps getting jobs, but Blake Bortles has to fight for scraps. https://t.co/8mR9uHyQy1 — Andrew Dannehy (@ADannehy) January 11, 2022