The NFL World Reacts To The Brian Flores News From Tuesday

After being fired by the Dolphins, Brian Flores is wasting no time getting back into the coaching game.

Flores is set to interview with the Chicago Bears, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero on Tuesday. This is the team’s first confirmed interview.

“Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores will be interviewed for the Bears head coaching job,” Pelissero tweeted.

“Flores is expected to be hot in this cycle after his surprise dismissal Monday,” he adds.

