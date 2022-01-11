The NFL World Reacts To The Brian Flores News From Tuesday

The NFL World Reacts To Brian Flores’ Brian Flores’ Brian Flores’ Brian Flores’ Brian Flores’ Brian Flore

After being fired by the Dolphins, Brian Flores is wasting no time getting back into the coaching game.

Flores is set to interview with the Chicago Bears, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero on Tuesday. This is the team’s first confirmed interview.

“Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores will be interviewed for the Bears head coaching job,” Pelissero tweeted.

“Flores is expected to be hot in this cycle after his surprise dismissal Monday,” he adds.

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Brian Flores News

Former #Dolphins coach Brian Flores is set to interview for the #Bears head coaching job, per source. After his surprise dismissal Monday, Flores is expected to be hot in this cycle. Chicago gets the first confirmed interview. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022

Pretty quick turnaround https://t.co/LtkNFtPSE4 — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) January 11, 2022

I see a bright future for the Bears in the north if this hire goes through https://t.co/KCtXduRm3w — The Sweet James Jones, III (@JaytheTeach) January 11, 2022

👀 first time we’ve seen Brian Flores name for and interview is with Chicago Bears https://t.co/VXzX4ZTAQ5 — Bear Goggles On (@BearGogglesOn) January 11, 2022

This is the problem now with the Giants hanging onto Joe Judge. Brian Flores is a better coach and now the Bears get the jump on him. https://t.co/Q7onShrwfu — Ian O’Connor (@Ian_OConnor) January 11, 2022