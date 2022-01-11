The NFL World Reacts To The Browns’ Baker Mayfield Comments

The NFL Community Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Comments

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns stated on Tuesday that he still believes in Baker Mayfield as the team’s starting quarterback.

On Tuesday, Berry said, “We fully expect Baker to be our starter and to bounce back.”

While the Browns could change their minds at any time during the offseason, it appears that fans are content with Mayfield getting another chance.

“There will be a lot of pressure on Baker and the Browns to live up to their potential and succeed next season, but if they fail again…things could get messy,” a fan responded.

NFL World Reacts To What Browns Are Saying About Baker Mayfield

There’s going to be a ton of pressure on Baker and the Browns to play up to their talent and succeed next season, but if they fall short again…things could get messy https://t.co/SiMY0a4I03 — Dylan Haines (@DHaines1) January 11, 2022

It ain’t hard to realize that unless a trade opens up for Watson (won’t happen) there no point in going after a QB cuz there no one out https://t.co/jah3X36DC9 — Kipp Smitherz (@Nikoconde24) January 11, 2022