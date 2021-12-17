Trending
The NFL World Reacts To The Browns-Raiders News From Friday

The NFL has announced the first postponement of COVID-19 for the 2021 season.

The Cleveland Browns’ scheduled game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday has been moved to Monday at 5 p.m. due to a significant outbreak of the virus within the organization.

ET is an abbreviation for Electronic

