The NFL World Reacts To The Browns-Raiders News From Friday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Browns-Raiders News From Friday
The NFL has announced the first postponement of COVID-19 for the 2021 season.
The Cleveland Browns’ scheduled game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday has been moved to Monday at 5 p.m. due to a significant outbreak of the virus within the organization.
ET is an abbreviation for Electronic
NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Browns-Raiders News
NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Browns-Raiders News
Raiders at Browns now will be played Monday night at 5 pm ET, per sources.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021
#NFL on their own rules when it involves #Raiders. Just Win Baby!#RaiderNationhttps://t.co/2Aa5NPp61zpic.twitter.com/wmbZoPtAXP
— Ryan Holmes, MBA (@Rholm22) December 17, 2021
Dear Mark Davis,
Sue the league like your dad would have.
Sincerely,#RaiderNationhttps://t.co/RTtJzbFvvJ
— Antæus Toilette (@C3maz) December 17, 2021
The circumstances are unfortunate, but 2 MNF games should be wild. https://t.co/Uwv9Iz7lS8
— Stefan, Cole (@Coldest_fan) December 17, 2021