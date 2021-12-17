The NFL World Reacts To The Browns-Raiders News From Friday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Browns-Raiders News From Friday

The NFL has announced the first postponement of COVID-19 for the 2021 season.

The Cleveland Browns’ scheduled game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday has been moved to Monday at 5 p.m. due to a significant outbreak of the virus within the organization.

Raiders at Browns now will be played Monday night at 5 pm ET, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

Dear Mark Davis, Sue the league like your dad would have. Sincerely,#RaiderNationhttps://t.co/RTtJzbFvvJ — Antæus Toilette (@C3maz) December 17, 2021