The NFL World Reacts To The Buccaneers’ Injury News From Sunday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Buccaneers’ Injury Report From Sunday

Playoff Lenny isn’t the only Buccaneer who won’t be playing in Sunday’s Wild Card round game.

Prior to kickoff, it was announced that cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting would be out with a hamstring injury.

“Bucs CB Sean Murphy-Bunting is questionable for today’s game vs.

Due to a hamstring injury, Ari Meirov will miss the game in Philadelphia,” he wrote on Twitter.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Buccaneers Injury News

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Buccaneers Injury News

#Bucs CB Sean Murphy-Bunting is out today vs. Philadelphia due to a hamstring injury. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2022