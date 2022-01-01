The NFL World Reacts To The Carson Wentz News From Saturday

The NFL Community Reacts To Carson Wentz’s News From Saturday

Carson Wentz of the Indianapolis Colts is among the first players to use the NFL’s new five-day quarantine period.

Wentz has been activated off the reserveCOVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus earlier this week.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, while he hasn’t been officially cleared, the expectation is that he’ll be able to play in tomorrow’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Carson Wentz News

The #Colts activated QB Carson Wentz off the COVID-19 reserve list. While he’s not officially cleared, this is procedural and the expectation is that he will be tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2022