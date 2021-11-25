The NFL World Reacts To The Chicago Bears’ News From Wednesday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Chicago Bears’ Big News On Wednesday

The quarterback situation with the Chicago Bears has been something to keep an eye on throughout the season.

Andy Dalton began the season as the starter for the Bears.

Matt Nagy made it clear that the veteran quarterback would be his starting quarterback.

Dalton and the Bears, on the other hand, struggled, and rookie quarterback Justin Fields was eventually named starter.

Despite his ups and downs, Fields, a former Ohio State Buckeye, has shown flashes of brilliance.

According to a report from Wednesday, the decision to start Fields was made by Bears chairman George McCaskey.

While this is exactly what Bears fans wanted, it does not reflect well on the front office and coaching staff’s chemistry.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “What a dysfunctional and embarrassing organization.”

“So let me get this straight.. you have to overrule a coaches decision.. and you DON’T fire him?” another fan suggested on Twitter. “Are you kidding me? If I have to overrule my coach, he’s gone,” another fan added.

On Twitter, another fan wrote, “This franchise is a joke.”

For the Bears, it’s been that kind of season.

On Thursday, however, they’ll have a chance to get back on track.

The Bears and Lions will face off at 12:30 p.m.

ET

