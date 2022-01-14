The NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs’ Difficult Injury News

The NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs’ Tough Injury News

When the Kansas City Chiefs face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, they will be without at least one key player.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a running back, was ruled out of the team’s Wild Card matchup on Friday.

Edwards-Helaire has been out with a shoulder injury for the last few weeks.

The injury happened, ironically, in Week 16 against the Steelers.

Edwards-Helaire tested his shoulder on Wednesday, according to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, but he’s still not ready to play.

With Edwards-Helaire out this Sunday, some NFL fans believe the Steelers can win in Kansas City.

“The starting running back is out, the backup RB is hurt, and Tyreek isn’t 100 percent.”

“After the last game, the Steelers defense needs to come out with a vengeance,” one fan said.

Starting RB is out, backup RB is dinged up, and Tyreek isn’t 100%. Steelers defense needs to come out with a vengeance after the last game. https://t.co/39J9bOBrp3 — Dustin (@pitt_fan51) January 14, 2022

So this why folks think the Steelers are pulling the upset I guess https://t.co/iafHgUdAwh — Chris A. Dillard (@CHRIStLtvesInMe) January 14, 2022