The NFL World Reacts To The Cleveland Browns’ Sunday News

The NFL Community Reacts To The Cleveland Browns’ News From Sunday

Cleveland Browns have Super Bowl aspirations for the 2021 NFL season.

Cleveland had made a strong playoff run the previous season and hoped to go even further this year.

That is not going to happen for the AFC North team.

The results of Sunday’s games have officially eliminated Cleveland from playoff contention.

On Monday night, the Browns, who have a 7-8 record, will face the Steelers.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cleveland Browns News

The #Browns are going to be At Home with Baker Mayfield… for the playoffs. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) January 2, 2022

#Browns about to be officially eliminated from the playoffs. Yes it’s disappointing. No, major sweeping changes aren’t necessary. Yes, this team should still compete next year. The disappointment should light a fire under everyone. Buckle up for what will be a crazy offseason. — Michael Keefe (@GarageBeersMike) January 2, 2022

Ok so now that the Browns are eliminated from playoff contention, Baker should go get all his surgeries like right now, and Keenum should QB the last two weeks. — Matt Roz (@KingRoz4) January 2, 2022

The Cleveland #Browns are the first AFC North team eliminated from the postseason. — Neal Coolong (@NealCoolong) January 2, 2022

The Browns officially eliminated from the playoffs. But they’ve won 2 best off-season championships. And 3 best-team-on-paper Super Bowls. Congratulations. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 2, 2022