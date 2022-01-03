Trending
The NFL World Reacts To The Cleveland Browns’ Sunday News

Cleveland Browns have Super Bowl aspirations for the 2021 NFL season.

Cleveland had made a strong playoff run the previous season and hoped to go even further this year.

That is not going to happen for the AFC North team.

The results of Sunday’s games have officially eliminated Cleveland from playoff contention.

On Monday night, the Browns, who have a 7-8 record, will face the Steelers.

