The NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys’ Coaching Changes On Saturday

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora claimed on Saturday that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones already knows who Mike McCarthy’s replacement will be if the team fails to make a strong playoff push.

Jones will consider promoting Kellen Moore to head coach if McCarthy is fired, according to a source close to the team.

If the team doesn’t fare well in the playoffs, that is.

“Don’t be surprised if Kellen Moore is their next head coach much sooner than later if this season doesn’t end the way Jerry thinks it should,” one source familiar with Jones told CBS Sports.

“He doesn’t want to be without him,” says the narrator.

The news caught the football world off guard, but it makes sense.

If the team believes Kellen Moore is that special, at least one fan believes the team should move on from McCarthy.

“I’ve been saying it for weeks.”

Why let Kellen Moore go if he’s so special, even if it means McCarthy has to go?

One fan inquired, “Are they trying to win or not?”

