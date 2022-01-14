The NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys’ Major Front Office Changes

The NFL Community Reacts to the Cowboys’ Significant Front Office Changes

This offseason, several NFL teams are on the lookout for a new general manager.

However, going to the Dallas Cowboys’ front office to find one does not appear to be a viable option.

Will McClay, the Cowboys’ VP of Player Personnel, is expected to stay in Dallas, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

According to the report, the Cowboys are nearing a long-term agreement with him.

For over a decade, McClay has been a rising star in the Cowboys’ front office.

He began as a scout for them and rose through the ranks to become the Vice President of Player Personnel in 2018.

Cowboys fans recognize McClay’s importance to the team and are saddened by his departure.

So it’s no surprise that they’re ecstatic to see him stay:

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys’ Big Front Office News

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys’ Big Front Office News

Jerry’s not lettin Will go any damn where. Smart move!! https://t.co/2wJoTqQBR0 — Clint Stoerner (@ClintStoerner) January 13, 2022

This is huge for the future of the Cowboys organization. https://t.co/clXa8RRPqe — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 13, 2022